Skegness RNLI needs you!: Charity to hold open day for recruitment drive

Skegness RNLI needs you! – and to raise awareness of its recruitment drive, the charity is holding an open day at the station at the weekend.

By Christina Redford
Friday, 17th June 2022, 8:00 am
An open day is taking place at Skegness RNLI station on Saturday.
A series of roles are now open at Skegness RNLI Lifeboat Station! in Tower Esplanade.

- These include:

- Shore Crew

- Launch Vehicle Drivers

- Head Launchers

- Deputy Launching Authorities

- Inshore Lifeboat Crew

- All-weather Lifeboat Crew

- Fundraisers

- Lifeboat Shop Volunteers

Anyone wanting to find out more about volunteering is invited to go along and chat to crew on Saturday. Alternatively visit: /lifeboatfundraising.org/volunteering-crew or email [email protected] for more information.

Additionally the paid RNLI lifeguard opportunities are also available for the beaches of Skegness, Mablethorpe, Ingoldmells and Sutton on Sea.

These lifesavers work in partnership with RNLI Lifeboat Crews along the Lincolnshire coastline.

If you are interested, email Arun Gray, our Lifeguard Supervisor at [email protected] to find out more and potentially make your application.

