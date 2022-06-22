Skegness RNLI needs you!: Variety of volunteer opportunities now available

Join the team (from left)Nick Smith, Martin Stokes, Adam Holmes, Lee St Quinton, Craig Hopkins

Since the RNLI was founded in 1824, its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved over 142,700 lives.

The charity relies solely on volunteers and their fundraising efforts – and with the summer season along the coast about to get busier, their efforts are more vital than ever.

The recruitment drive at the Lifeboat Station in Tower Esplanade follows a number of roles becoming available at the same time.

RNLI volunteer Lee St Quinton

"It’s just the way it has happened – some have left or retired,” explained RNLI volunteer Adam .Holmes.

"But what it means is there are a variety of opportunities that mean you don’t have to be on a lifeboat.

"There are shore crew roles – as well as in the shop or with the fundraising team.”

Local electrical engineer Martin Stokes has volunteered on both the all-weather and inshore lifeboats for three years.

Shop volunteers Jay Smedley and Graham Tricker

"A friend suggested I go along and have a look and it’s the best thing I did,” he said. “I used to be in the Army Reserves and had got bored and this suited me perfectly.

"I enjoy being part of the team and the banter – it feels good to be back.

"I know a lot of people think you have to be on the boats but you don’t have to be.

"There are lots of opportunities.”

Since joining the crew in 2019, Ryan Speed has progressed from Shore Crew to the position of the crew of our Shannon class lifeboat and crew on our D class inshore lifeboat.

In the RNLI shop, Graham Tricker and Jay Smedley are doing the important job of raising funds for the RNLI.

"I became a volunteer when I retired to meet people,” said Graham. “I really enjoy it. I get to work in the shop but I also take a stand out to events to raise funds that way.”

Jay was introduced to volunteering by friends. “It’s great fun but it also gives you a sense that in some small way you are doing something to help,” she said.

Roles now open at Skegness RNLI Lifeboat Station include:

Since joining the crew in 2008, Craig Hopkins has progressed from Shore Crew to the position of Navigator, Assistant Mechanic, and Trainee Coxswain of our Shannon class lifeboat and Helm of our D class inshore lifeboat.

- Shore Crew

- Launch Vehicle Drivers

- Head Launchers

- Deputy Launching Authorities

- Inshore Lifeboat Crew

A variety of volunteer roles are available at Skegness RNLI.

- All-weather Lifeboat Crew

- Fundraisers

- Lifeboat Shop Volunteers