Sleaford Air Cadets enjoy squadron awards day

Sleaford’s 2160 Air Training Corps squadron has celebrated its first awards day event since the Covid pandemic interrupted the unit's normal routines.

With over a hundred people expected to attend last week’s event, a larger venue than the squadron’s headquarters was needed, so a move to nearby St Georges Academy was arranged.

Fifty of the squadron’s cadets attended in person, with a number who were away this half term watching through social media. The event showcased the huge achievements of the squadron’s cadets in recent times at squadron, wing, national, and international level.

Every cadet’s accomplishments were announced by the Commanding Officer, Flt Lt Karen Turner, with specialist areas covered by other members of staff. After a short interval presentations were made to those cadets who excelled in particular fields of activity.

2160 Squadron's top cadet of 2023, Leading Cadet Alfie Brewer.

Addressing the assembled family members, honoured guests and members of the squadron, Flt Lt Turner said: “This has been an amazing period of recovery for the squadron, with the latest intake bringing our strength up to 90 cadets. These numbers present quite a challenge to myself and my staff, ensuring the best possible experience for each and every one, whilst juggling the space we have available. We are hopeful in the new year that an extension to the cadet centre will ease some of that pressure.

“So, we are doing well, but we aren’t taking our foot of gas pedal.

“In conclusion, I would like to thank the squadron staff and committee members who have assisted me over my time as OC and their considerable help in preparing for, and the smooth running of, this afternoon. The cakes prepared by the committee members are a special treat!

“I would like to offer special thanks to our squadron president, Air Vice Marshall Paul Robinson (Retd) for making the presentations, and Group Captain Tina Jessop, Station Commander RAF Cranwell, for supporting our event and for conducting further presentations.

The assembled guests and cadets at the presentation ceremony.

“Our thanks also go to the Principal of St Georges Academy, Laranya King, for permission to conduct the afternoon’s events within the school premises.”

Trophy awards went to:

The Best Senior NCO Tankard: - Cadet Flight Sergeant Xheyrie Valdez - for her work with the squadron’s intake of new cadets, her photographic contribution to both the squadron and Wing media, and the fine example she sets to her fellow cadets.

Best Junior NCO: - Cadet Corporal Olivia Rice – for her dedication to, and support of the squadron’s newest cadets.

Best Cadet: - Leading Cadet Alfie Brewer – for his wholehearted support for squadron activities and his work with the squadron’s flight simulators.

Most Improved Cadet: - Leading Cadet Edward Bentley- for his quiet and methodical approach to his training, and his wholehearted support of cadet events.

Sports Cadet of the year (Male): - Leading Cadet Andrew Mamentovych – he has garnered success up to gold medal standard at squadron and Wing level across virtually the full spectrum of Corps sporting activity.

Sports Cadet of the year (Female): - Cadet Corporal Francesca Walker- From cross country to swimming, athletics to netball, she has wholeheartedly supported both the squadron and Trent Wing across all fields of sporting activity, gaining gold silver and bronze medals.

Sporting Endeavour: - First Class Cadet Kirsty McCormack – for being a key team member, ensuring the success of the squadron’s many sporting endeavours.

Most Improved shot (Air Rifle): - Leading Cadet Arvis Snornieks – for his outstanding performance in the Air Cadet National Air Rifle competition. In each of the four rounds of the competition held so far, he is the highest scoring individual, thus contributing significantly to his teams leading position in this year’s competition.

The Air Rifle Ashes trophy: - Cadet Sergeant Jack Thomas - for all round excellence.

Small Bore Shield: - Cadet Sergeant Alfie Locke - As the squadron’s top shot in this particular shooting discipline.