Sleaford area collecting provisions for desperate Ukrainian refugees

The appeal to help Ukrainian refugees is gathering pace in Sleaford area.

On Sunday March 6, the Sleaford Masonic Building on Watergate in the town will be opening its doors to receive donations towards the Ukrainian appeal.

Around 670,000 Ukrainian women and children have fled the fighting and Russian attacks, over the borders and into neighbouring Poland, Slovakia, Moldova, Hungary and Romania, carrying little or no possessions.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A massive effort is already mobilising to provide them with urgent supplies to help them in the short term.

Chris Wiliams from Shire Lodge of the Masons has posted an appeal saying: “The building will be open from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

“The appeal is asking for: blankets, towels, sleeping bags, thermal clothing, hats, scarfs, gloves, female sanitary products, nappies, wet wipes, first aid supplies, toiletries, torches, batteries, plastic utensils and dinnerware, tinned food, baby food, baby bottles and formula milk.

“If you have any such items please bring them to the lodge rooms where they will be gratefully received.”

Meanwhile, several friends who got together to support their community during the coronavirus pandemic have mobilised again to appeal via Facebook for more items to help the refugees, which will be sent via Polish contacts in Boston.

Three pallets of donations have already reached the Polish border with Ukraine to pass on to people waiting to cross the border.

Felicity Borkatas from Ruskington is working with Zoe Ireland, Charlotte Garton and Lorraine Salt to gather donations locally.

Felicity said of the refugees arriving in Poland: “They are going to need supplies this is where we can all help. Community Support have teamed up with my good friend Natalia Bartkowiak who has contacts in Poland and is arranging for donations to be picked up on Friday.”

She has been receiving and collecting donations from the Sleaford area and plans to take them to her friend in Boston this Thursday.

She added: “I need to check with the group in Boston to ensure they can accommodate more donations. I know they are quite full already and I don’t want to overwhelm them.”

The group in Boston are using a unit near TKMaxx in the Boston retail park off Horncastle Road.

She said it was no good sending food as the refugees have no means of cooking.

Items they have appealed for are:

Nappies

Wipes

Nappy cream

Calpol

Paracetamol

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste soap shampoo deodorant

Ladies sanitary products

Baby food jars and tinned milk

Baby bottles

Sweets for children and activities colouring books and pens small toys

Towels

Pet food

Protein bars

Batteries

Sleeping bags

Blankets

Flasks

Thermal mugs

Plastic knives forks and spoons