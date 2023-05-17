Sleaford consultant wins gold in UK awards for weight loss programme

The accolade puts Sarah Ward in the top two per cent of diet consultants in the whole of the company, UK-wide for the company.

The role of consultant involves offering private one-to-one support to slimmers to help guide them through their weight loss and into weight maintenance.Sarah was presented with the coveted Gold Champion Award, which acknowledges those consultants who achieved sales over a certain level, supporting further consultants and slimmers to achieve their weight loss or business goals. She has just returned from a VIP trip to Marrakesh as part of the award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sarah who has been a 1:1 Diet Consultant for 13 years, commented: “It’s a total privilege to help people in Lincolnshire. I am extremely proud of this latest award and I would like to say thank you to all my clients and team.“It’s so rewarding being part of someone’s life and being able to help them through what can be a challenging time. I have clients who just want to lose a little weight for events in their calendars.

Sarah Ward gets the Gold Champion Award.

"I also have clients who need to lose weight for a major health reason like putting their diabetes in remission, qualifying for surgery or IVF by reducing their BMI. The award and holiday is just a wonderful perk on the top of an amazing job.”Chris McDermott, Chief Executive Officer at The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan, said: “Our annual convention makes me incredibly proud to be part of this company, recognising the hard work of The 1:1 Diet consultants as they provide tremendous support to slimmers in achieving their weight loss goals.“Those who receive one of the special awards really have gone above and beyond in their role and we’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate them again on their achievements.”