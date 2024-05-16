Sleaford Cricket Club Welcomes Women’s Overseas Player

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sleaford Cricket Club is delighted to announce that Anna Cooper, a wicketkeeper/batter, will be joining the club for the remainder of the 2024 season whilst visiting the UK.

Anna joins Sleaford following a successful year for Marist Suburbs CC, in New Zealand, where she was top run scorer for the 23/34 season.

Anna, who was also a Development Officer for Northern Districts Cricket in New Zealand, has several coaching qualifications with NZ Cricket, and will be volunteering to coach and mentor Sleaford’s burgeoning pool of talented players. Sleaford CC runs a Women’s 1st XI, Super 8’s team and a softball team.

Melanie Jarvis-Ritte, Women’s cricket coordinator at Sleaford CC, said: “We could not be happier that Anna has chosen to come to Sleaford to help improve her game and view it as a major opportunity for the club. We have several players in the junior county setup, and they will benefit hugely from Anna’s experience.”

Henry Cooper, Anna’s brother, played cricket for Sleaford CC in 2023 and 2024.