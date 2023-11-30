Sleaford fire station ‘have-a-go’ proves popular

A rare opportunity to find out if you’ve got what it takes to be a firefighter was held in Sleaford last week.

For the first time, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue held one of its hands-on ‘Have a Go’ days at Sleaford fire station.

Divisional Commander Helen Gridley, explained: “Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue hold ‘Have-a-Go’ days throughout the year to give people an insight into the role of an On Call Firefighter and the required strength, fitness and aptitude.

"This was the first event we’ve held in Sleaford and we had a good turn out – especially for our afternoon session. All our participants were really positive about firefighting and many have gone away to consider their next steps.

"We’re looking for people who live or work approximately five minutes from a fire station to work as On Call firefighters across the county.”

If you missed out visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lfr

1 . Fire station have a go day A weight lifting test on the recruitment day. Photo: Holly Parkinson Photo: Holly Parkinson

2 . Fire station have a go day Recreating crawling through a confined space in a darkened room. Photo: Holly Parkinson Photo: Holly Parkinson

3 . Fire station have a go day Would-be recruits are challenged to carry the heavy equipment needed at incidents. Photo: Holly Parkinson Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON