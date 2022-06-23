Sleaford firefighters cut free 11-year-old stuck in baby swing

Sleaford fire station.

The crew was called out from Sleaford to the garden of a house on All Saint’s Grove in the town at about 5.15pm yesterday (Wednesday).

A spokesman said the 11 year old had got stuck in a baby swing and the fire crew had to use hydraulic cutters to release the child, who was uninjured by the experience.

One Twitter follower saw the humorous side and commented: “Oh dear! The sudden realisation of not quite being a child anymore.”

Firefighters were kept busy on another hot, dry day and later that evening, two crews from Sleaford as well as crews from Metheringham and Billinghay were called out at 10.22pm to Lincoln Road, Ruskington where there was a large fire in an open field.