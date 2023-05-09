Sleaford Fundraisers begin new challenge raising money for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance

Air Ambulance fundraisers Anthony Wood and Kate Gyles of Sleaford.

Following on from running the London Landmarks Half Marathon raising money for the emergency charity, Sleaford’s Anthony Wood and Katie Gyles are back at it again this month.

After raising over £1,300 from the Half Marathon they are back on the roads taking part in 6k a Day in May.

Anthony said: “Fitting it around both of our full time jobs is challenging but it's something that we both feel is good for us, keeping fit and more importantly raising money for the Air Ambulance. We both set a target of £100 each and already we have raised £2,032 in the first week.”