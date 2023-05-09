Register
Sleaford Fundraisers begin new challenge raising money for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance

Sleaford fundraising couple Anthony Wood and Katie Gyles are fundraising again for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

By Anthony WoodContributor
Published 9th May 2023, 16:59 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 17:12 BST
Air Ambulance fundraisers Anthony Wood and Kate Gyles of Sleaford.Air Ambulance fundraisers Anthony Wood and Kate Gyles of Sleaford.
Air Ambulance fundraisers Anthony Wood and Kate Gyles of Sleaford.

Following on from running the London Landmarks Half Marathon raising money for the emergency charity, Sleaford’s Anthony Wood and Katie Gyles are back at it again this month.

After raising over £1,300 from the Half Marathon they are back on the roads taking part in 6k a Day in May.

Anthony said: “Fitting it around both of our full time jobs is challenging but it's something that we both feel is good for us, keeping fit and more importantly raising money for the Air Ambulance. We both set a target of £100 each and already we have raised £2,032 in the first week.”

Should anyone wish to donate they can do so on JustGiving by using the below link or message Anthony or Katie directly. They also have sponsor forms available should people want to donate that way.

https://www.justgiving.com/page/anthony-wood-1682870241956?utm_source=facebook

