Sleaford mum loses five stone after being humiliated at theme park

Lindsey was shocked when she could not fit on theme park rides.

Lindsey was mortified when they went to a well known theme park for her son's 18th Birthday and couldn't go on the rides as she was so big. Lindsey also suffered lumps on her body due to the size of her. Lindsey went on to lose an incredible 5 stone with Slimming world and loves to eat curries.Lindsey has made so many incredible friends at her group and can now go to theme parks and have her photo taken .

Lyndsay millership

Lindsey - five stones lighter and loving herself.

Sleaford Sam's group

How much weight have you lost ?*

5 stone

What was the final straw that made you decide to join Slimming World ?

Going to a theme park for my sons 18th and not been able to get on the rides the embarrassment.

What kind of foods did you eat before Slimming World ? What foods do you love to eat now ? Maybe foods you are shocked you can eat and lose weight ?

Used to eat chocolate fat food takeaways crisps, now I eat veg and curry's from the slimming world books and fruit healthy meals.

What can you do now that maybe you couldn't or wouldn't do before losing the weight ?

Walk up the stairs without getting out of breathe, finally get on those theme park rides.

Did being overweight affect your health in anyway ?

Yes I had to see a dermatologist for lumps caused by my weight.

What are you most proud of ?

Finally loving myself being able to look in the mirror and have photos taken with my kids without feeling down.

Anything else you would like to add ?

Slimming world have really changed my life for the better I'm healthier and happier and that's because of slimming world and my lovely group that I see as friends.

Yes

