Sleaford Town Council seeking third clerk in two years

Sharon Stafford resigned from the post as Clerk of Sleaford Town Council on February 7, having been in the post less than a year.
She had joined the council last autumn after the departure of Lisa Tidy who held the permanent role for one year. Ms Tidy had joined the council in 2018 as Deputy Clerk and then Acting Clerk for seven months when the then Clerk to the Council Kevin Martin resigned.
Current Deputy Clerk Nicola Marshall said on behalf of the Town Council: “The council is progressing recruitment of a new Town Clerk and the vacancy will be advertised in due course. In the meantime interim measures have been put in place to manage the council’s business.
When last advertised in August 2021, the full time role commanded a salary of £40,876 to £44,863 a year.
