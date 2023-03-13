Sleaford triathlon club coach awarded Regional ‘Junior Coach of the Year’

Andrew, one of the junior head coaches, has been awarded the 2023 Triathlon England East Midlands Regional Junior Coach of the Year.Andrew is co-head junior coach at Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club, a community club run with the aim of encouraging sport for all ages and abilities.

The club runs adult and junior sections, with training sessions held at RAF Cranwell swimming pool, Better Gym in Sleaford and St George’s Academy.Andrew has been with the club since it began and played a significant role in keeping the junior team afloat on return from COVID restrictions. He achieved this by providing weekly swimming coaching when the regular coaches did not return, land training every other week, first aid cover for sessions and stepping into the role of welfare officer. Without him, the club says its junior squad simply would not have been able to operate or obtain its Bronze Award.