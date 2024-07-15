Smoking materials caused Mablethorpe house fire

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue.Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue.
​A house in Mablethorpe has been damaged following a fire on Sunday night (July 14).

Four crews from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, from Mablethorpe, Alford, Louth, and North Somercotes, attended a house fire on George Streeet at 10.29pm.

The fire service has reported that the fire has caused severe damage to the first floor and moderate damage by smoke to the ground floor of the property.

The fire was extinguished using six Breathing Apparatus and a hose reel, plus one thermal imaging camera. Lincs Fire & Rescue has established that the fire was accidental, and caused by smoking materials.

Fire Crews administered oxygen to one casualty for slight smoke inhalation, and the casualty was handed over to East MidlandsAmbulance Service for further treatment.

