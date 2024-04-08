Watch more of our videos on Shots!

According to the Environment Agency, stormy conditions will result in a large tidal surge moving down the East Coast which will lead to unusually high tidal levels along the Lincolnshire Coastline.

"The time and date of the forecast high water is 5.45pm, however conditions may apply two to four hours either side of the high tide,” a statement reads.

“The high tides combined with strong winds may result in wind-blown spray and wave splash causing localised pooling of water behind the sea defences.

Skegness Flood Warden Malcom Gabbitas.

“Low lying coastal land and roads will be affected first. Our forecasts indicate that flooding to properties isn't likely and therefore flood warnings are not expected to be issued.

"We are constantly monitoring tide levels, and have staff in the field checking our defences and closing tidal gates where required.”

Skegness Flood Warden Malcolm Gabbitas said people should not panic about the alert.

"I couldn’t understand why the EA issued the flood alert as under normal circumstances the tides would not be high and the wind is blowing in the wrong direction to create a tidal surge,” he said.

"I can only think they are preparing in case the coast is affected by today’s solar eclipse, which is due to be experienced in Scotland as well as North America, as Moon's gravitational pull will create high tides.

"The tides will be high but I still don’t think enough to cause flooding.”