Spontaneous combustion of batteries thought to have been cause of large fire at Coningsby

The incident in Langrick Road, Coningsby.

A large fire at a commercial storage facility in Coningsby on Monday (July 8) is thought to have been caused by the spontaneous combustion of batteries, the fire service has said.

​Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the outbreak shortly before dawn at about 4.25am.

Two appliances – one from Horncastle, the other from Woodhall Spa – attended the facility, located in Langrick Road.

On X (formerly Twitter), the fire service described the incident as a ‘large fire’, and urged residents in the area to keep windows and doors closed while crew members dealt with it.

Speaking today, a spokesman for the service said: “The fire involved a quantity of lithium batteries and around 150 reels of fibre optic cabling.”