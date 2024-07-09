Spontaneous combustion of batteries thought to have been cause of large fire at Coningsby
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the outbreak shortly before dawn at about 4.25am.
Two appliances – one from Horncastle, the other from Woodhall Spa – attended the facility, located in Langrick Road.
On X (formerly Twitter), the fire service described the incident as a ‘large fire’, and urged residents in the area to keep windows and doors closed while crew members dealt with it.
Speaking today, a spokesman for the service said: “The fire involved a quantity of lithium batteries and around 150 reels of fibre optic cabling.”
“The cause is thought to be spontaneous combustion of lithium ion batteries,” they added.