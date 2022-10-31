Stack fire at Welbourn
Crews from Sleaford and Brant Broughton fire station were called out to a stack fire near Welbourn shortly after midnight on Saturday.
The firefighters attended Temple Road, Welbourn after the call at 12.21am to find 600 bales alight.
According to the fire service, crews damped down the perimeter of the stack to reduce its size and carried out a watching brief.
A crew from Billinghay then attended to relieve those on the scene.
There has been no report on what is suspected to have started the fire.