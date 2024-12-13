Stamford care homes celebrate after Natalie Lochhead is awarded prestigious Queen's Nurse title

Natalie Lochhead accepting her prestigious title

Staff and residents at Tixover House and Chater Lodge care homes in Stamford are celebrating because their wonderful colleague, Natalie Lochhead, has been awarded the prestigious title of Queen’s Nurse.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff and residents at Tixover House and Chater Lodge care homes in Stamford are celebrating because their wonderful colleague, Natalie Lochhead, has been awarded the prestigious title of Queen’s Nurse.

Natalie was selected earlier this year to take part in a nine-month development programme run by the Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland (QNIS). She is among an elite group of just 21 extraordinary community nurses to have been awarded the prestigious title of Queen’s Nurse this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queen’s Nursing in Scotland dates back to the late 19th century, when nurses completed specific training which allowed them to work as district nurses to provide nursing care for the ‘sick poor’ of Scotland’s communities. QNIS organised the training of District Nurses in Scotland until the late 1960s. Nurses who qualified from the Institute were known as Queen’s Nurses, they provided healthcare and health promotion to people in their own homes and became well respected figures within their community. Around 20 community nurses and midwives are chosen each year to embark on the Queen’s Nurse Development Programme (QNDP) after which they are awarded the title of Queen’s Nurses. There are now over 170 contemporary Queen’s Nurses working across Scotland.

Natalie Lochhead, Divisional Clinical Lead Nurse for Barchester Healthcare, said: “I have the best job in the world, I work with such brilliant people at Tixover House and Chater Lodge and I love each and every one of my residents – it is the best feeling in the world to know you have made someone feel better and put a smile on their face. I was very happy to be selected for the programme and it is lovely to be recognised for doing the job that I love.”

General Manager of Tixover House care home, Ive Alexander, said: “This is such a fantastic achievement, the whole home is so proud of Natalie. She is so dedicated, she is a wonderful mentor and support for her colleagues and always goes the extra mile for her residents. She really deserves this accolade and we are delighted to celebrate her success!”

Dr Sarah Doyle, QNIS Chief Executive and Nurse Director, said: “Queen’s Nursing in Scotland is delighted to award the Queen’s Nurse title to Natalie. Community nurses and midwives occupy a unique position in Scotland’s health service, working as they do in the heart of communities, championing the cause of those who are not heard, helping those facing real adversity. They do extraordinary work, every day. The Queen’s Nurse Development Programme supports participants to build their confidence, inspiring them to find and lead creative responses to the challenges faced by their colleagues and the communities they serve.”