STAR PROPERTY: Attractive five-bed home, built in 2021, with separate wing and 60ft workshop on the market for £1.2m

By David Seymour
Published 11th Feb 2025, 13:44 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 13:54 BST
This week’s Star Property is a beautiful five-bedroom home, built by its current owners 2021, on the market for £1.2 million.

Farm View is situated on the outskirts of Burgh le Marsh.

To the ground floor, it comprises: an entrance hall, with bespoke oak staircase; an open-plan area, combining a kitchen (with pantry off), a dining room and a lounge; an office; a garden room, with double doors opening onto the garden; a utility; a WC; and a separate wing, featuring a living room with kitchenette, a bathroom and a study.

Upstairs, there is a galleried landing, the principal bedroom (with balcony, en suite shower room and dressing room), the four other bedrooms, and a family bathroom.

The home, which has underfloor heating throughout, is based on a plot of about 4.4 acres.

Outside, features include: a granite chipped driveway, a large porcelain patio seating area (accessible from the dining room and the lounge via bifold doors), extensive lawned grounds, a double garage, and a 60ft workshop.

Enquiries to Newton Fallowell, Skegness, on 01754 766061.

