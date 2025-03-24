STAR PROPERTY: 'Incredibly impressive' modern home on an extensive plot

By David Seymour
Published 24th Mar 2025, 17:03 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 17:06 BST
This week’s Star Property is an ‘incredibly impressive’ modern home, set in extensive grounds.

The Willows is situated on the edge of Ruskington, near Sleaford.

To the ground floor, it comprises: A reception hall, four reception rooms (a sitting room, a dining room, a games room, and a study) the kitchen, and a utility, leading to a double garage (currently used as a gym).

Upstairs, five double bedrooms are located. The luxury suite features a dressing room, built-in storage and ensuite facilities. A bathroom with a freestanding bath and walk-in shower completes the floor.

The second floor offers further living space, including a 32ft study.

Outside, features include a summer house/studio.

Roo Fisher, head of residential sales at Savills in Lincolnshire, said: “The Willows is an incredibly impressive modern home with light, airy accommodation and luxury fittings, set in extensive gardens on the edge of a desirable village. My favourite part is the clever glazed veranda which makes the outdoor space so much more usable, come rain or shine.”

The Willows has a guide price of £895,000. Enquiries to Savills, of Lincoln, on 01522 508900.

