STAR PROPERTY: 'Incredibly impressive' modern home on an extensive plot

The Willows is situated on the edge of Ruskington, near Sleaford.

To the ground floor, it comprises: A reception hall, four reception rooms (a sitting room, a dining room, a games room, and a study) the kitchen, and a utility, leading to a double garage (currently used as a gym).

Upstairs, five double bedrooms are located. The luxury suite features a dressing room, built-in storage and ensuite facilities. A bathroom with a freestanding bath and walk-in shower completes the floor.

The second floor offers further living space, including a 32ft study.

Outside, features include a summer house/studio.

Roo Fisher, head of residential sales at Savills in Lincolnshire, said: “The Willows is an incredibly impressive modern home with light, airy accommodation and luxury fittings, set in extensive gardens on the edge of a desirable village. My favourite part is the clever glazed veranda which makes the outdoor space so much more usable, come rain or shine.”

The Willows has a guide price of £895,000. Enquiries to Savills, of Lincoln, on 01522 508900.

