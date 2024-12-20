The Old Vicarage, Swineshead.The Old Vicarage, Swineshead.
STAR PROPERTY: Magnificent country home with studio, annexe, swim spa, on market for £1.25m

By David Seymour
Published 20th Dec 2024, 16:54 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 17:21 BST
​This week’s Star Property is a magnificent Victorian country home, with studio and annexe, on the market for £1.25m.

The Old Vicarage is situated in Swineshead, near Boston.

To the ground floor, it comprises: an inner porch, a reception hall, a study, an 18ft drawing room, a kitchen/breakfast room (complimented by a utility room with wine cooler), a dining room and linked sitting room (with French doors onto the terrace and south facing formal garden), a cloakroom, a shower room, and the studio (which features a lounge, an open-plan kitchen/dining room, a bedroom, and a shower room).

The first floor is home to the principal bedroom suite (which boasts a dressing room, en suite, and balcony), two more bedrooms (both with en suite facilities), and a bathroom.

On the second floor, four more bedrooms are located (including one with en suite facilities), a bathroom and a WC.

Outside, features include: the one-bedroom annexe, a 21ft Catalina swim spa with jacuzzi area (housed under a retractable pool house), and a garden pond with decked area and summer house.

Enquiries to Fine & Country Central Lincolnshire and Grantham on 01522 287008.

The entrance hall.

The entrance hall. Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

The drawing room.

The drawing room. Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

The dining room.

The dining room. Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

The sitting room.

The sitting room. Photo: Contributor

