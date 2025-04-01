STAR PROPERTY: 'Seriously good' country house, plus one-bedroom cottage, listed with guide price of £1.15m

By David Seymour
Published 1st Apr 2025, 13:14 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 13:22 BST
This week’s Star Property is a spacious period country house, with one-bedroom detached cottage, listed with a guide price of £1.15m.

The Old Glebe House is situated on a secluded plot of about one-and-a-half acres in Welton le Wold, near Louth.

The home dates back to the pre-1900s and includes such character features as original fireplaces.

To the ground floor, it comprises: An entrance hall, with WC off; a study; a formal dining room; a sitting room; a 31ft breakfast room, with French doors leading to a rear patio; a bespoke fitted kitchen; a boot room; and a utility room.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom includes an ensuite bathroom with twin basins and a mixer shower, and a dressing room with built-in wardrobes. Four further bedrooms and a family bathroom complete the floor.

​Roo Fisher, head of residential sales at Savills in Lincolnshire, said: “This is a seriously good country house, tucked away in a pretty and sought after village.

“I especially like the amazing kitchen breakfast room that wraps around the rear of the house giving it south-facing garden views and joining up with the cosy sitting room.”

Enquiries to Savills, Lincoln, on 01522 508900.

