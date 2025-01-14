STAR PROPERTY: 'Versatile' five-bed home with 'huge amount of space', including room for its own soft play area

Three Penny House is located in Fulletby, near Horncastle.

Built in the 1990s, it has been extended and updated over the years.

Highlights include: the contemporary kitchen (re-fitted last year), hardwood windows, solid wood parquet floors, and Italian marble and sandstone fireplaces.

The residential part of the home comprises: an entrance hall, a dining room, a sitting room, a family room, a large playroom (at the moment, a children’s soft play area), the kitchen, and, upstairs, five double bedrooms (two with en suite facilities) and a family bathroom.

The business part of the home features: three large storage rooms, a smaller storage area, a cloakroom with WC, an attached garage with store, plus a large room upstairs.

Roo Fisher, director and head of residential sales at agents Savills in Lincoln, said: “This is a truly versatile property offering a huge amount of space. I really like the games room and the parquet floors are gorgeous.”

Three Penny House is listed with a guide price of £799,950. Enquiries to 01522 508900.

