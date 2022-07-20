'Stay vigilant': Warning as fire crews stand down from major incident status

Lincs Fire and Rescue has now stood down from major incident status following a day that saw crews across the county battling blazes in record temperatures of 40C.

By 6pm, the emergency service had 25 appliances at incidents in Lincolnshire and three supporting neighbouring counties, with high volumes of 999 calls still being received.

Watch manager Ben Illsley tweeted: “What a day! It took an immense amount of passion and skill from our fire crews, Officers, Control and Support teams to get through that one. Incredibly hard in 40C heat.

“Very proud of all the 'can do' in our team.”

This morning, Lincs Fire and Rescue tweeted: “Whilst we still have crews at some incidents this morning, we have returned to business as usual.

"With conditions remaining dry for some time, we’re appealing to our communities to remain vigilant.

“Please follow the advice we have given especially around outdoor fires – avoiding the use of campfires and barbeques unless they’re on a designated hardstanding area, and being especially careful to dispose of cigarettes and glass properly.”

A drone shot of a field at Drayton Top destroyed by fire.

The hottest day in history began with a comment from Lincs Fire and Rescue about the beautiful morning but with an appeal following a number of field fires in recent weeks to be “extra careful in these hot dry conditions”.

Within hours multiple field fires had started near Alford at Gayton Top, Gayton le Marsh, with smoke visible for miles.

Crews from Louth, Mablethorpe, Spilsby, Binbrook, Market Rasen, Skegness and Alford were called to the scene and nearby residents were urged to keep their doors and windows closed.

Lincolnshire Police Drones were called in to assess the situation and tweeted: “*Major Fire* Challenging working conditions for @LincsPolice

Crews from around the county attended four-storey building at Haven Village in Boston.

@LincsCOPter and @LincsFireRescue

“Just one example of a large fire at Gayton Top near Alford today. Drone used to track the spread of the fire allowing incident commanders to direct crews accordingly. #teamwork.”

Lincs Fire and Rescue responded: “Thanks as ever to our #999family for supporting our efforts across the county #StrongerTogether.”

Other major fires included a four-storey property in Boston. Crews from Boston, Kirton, Leverton, Donington, Sleaford, and Billinghay all attended the outbreak at Haven Village, off London Road.

Fire crews worked in 40C temperatures.

Emergency services have been praised for their teamwork during the major incident.

Firefighters from Skegness at Gayton Top.