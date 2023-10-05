Still time to say how Sleaford people want to use Monument Gardens

There’s still time to respond to a survey asking how people would wish to use Monument Gardens in Sleaford in future, ahead of proposals soon to refresh the space.

Work is underway to define some new improvements which are set for Monument Gardens, next to Sleaford Museum on Southgate.

The project by North Kesteven District Council could see the existing floral beds at Monument Gardens reshaped, with the possible addition of a small herb bed and some extra benches. There is also a suggestion that the area could incorporate a new mosaic, as can be seen in so many other areas of Sleaford town centre and along the river corridor.

The new mosaic could pay tribute to the influence of the River Slea on Sleaford’s history and heritage, and of course link with the existing Les Gostick memorial which can be seen on the museum building, by recreating the river’s shape in a meandering pathway through Monument Gardens.

A survey has been undertaken asking how people rate Monument Garden’s facilities. It asks how people feel about the seating, lighting, convenience and accessibility as it is currently, and what kinds of activities they would like to see it accommodate in future.

Paper copies of the survey were made available at Sleaford Museum throughout September, so people using the area could give their thoughts directly. This survey is still available online until October 31 at n-kesteven.gov.uk/ukspf

A full concept design will be shaped, and funding for the improvements will be provided by the Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

North Kesteven District Council Leader Councillor Richard Wright said: “Monument Gardens is an important but sometimes overlooked feature for Sleaford town centre, providing a calm space for people in what is otherwise a busy part of Sleaford with lots of traffic passing through Southgate.

“By improving it, using money allocated specifically for this through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Monument Gardens can play an even better part in setting an attractive and welcoming tone for people as they enter Sleaford. Refreshing and enhancing the space in this way, with extra seating and new features, could also help maintain good footfall in this part of the town centre.

“Any improvements will of course benefit people going to Sleaford Museum too, and I’m pleased to see visitors to the museum have responded to our survey through paper copies there. If you know Monument Gardens and have not yet given your thoughts, please do spend a few minutes completing the survey online and tell us what you think of the space and how it could be utilised.”

Adjacent to Monument Gardens is an iconic Sleaford landmark also set to benefit from Government funding in a corresponding UKSPF project.

Designed by architect William Boyle of Birmingham, Handley Monument commemorates Henry Handley who was born in Sleaford in 1797.

Henry Handley served as MP for South Lincolnshire from 1832 to 1837. He is also known for his interest in agricultural improvements at the time, including acting as an advocate for steam power. After his death in 1846 more than £940 was raised by the public towards this monument in his name.

In recognition of the monument’s community value and importance, using money from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, North Kesteven District Council is working to shape plans for improvements to the immediate area around the monument.

It could be up-lit to enhance it as a gateway feature and showcase its architectural details. The setting around it could also be redesigned, with planters which would incorporate new benches and the existing trees, and the paving could undergo a deep clean. The existing private access to the land behind the properties next to the monument would be maintained. The project has been shared with a stakeholder group and businesses next to the proposed works.

Coun Wright added: “Handley Monument has stood while many generations of people have lived and worked in or visited Sleaford. It is Grade II listed and continues to be an important and instantly recognisable part of Sleaford’s character today, and our wider history and heritage across North Kesteven.

“We’re pleased that the monument will be given a more attractive setting which can better reflect its importance, and that this also represents new investment in this key gateway area for the town. We look forward to confirming the exact detail of these plans soon, too.”

It follows a public survey which was publicised and carried out last autumn on the Handley Monument project. When asked which improvements should be made to the area around the monument, the top choice by respondents was ‘lighting the monument’, followed by ‘removal of signage and clutter’, and then ‘seating and landscaping’.