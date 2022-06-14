Street in Skegness evacuated while explosive disposal team assesses 'device'

In an emergency dial 999 and ask for the police.

A 200m cordon was put in place in Scarbrough Avenue this morning as a precaution while Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EODan ) team the scene to assess the device. Fire & Rescue were also on scene.

Detective Sergeant Gemma Skipworth said: “We are working closely with EOD to assess the device and to make sure it is safe. We believe there is no wider risk to the public at this time.

“We would like to sincerely thank the local community for their support and patience whilst we work to ensure the safety of everyone in the area. Officers will remain in the area to assist and reassure residents. We apologise for any inconvenience and disruption caused, but rest assured we are doing everything we can to resolve the incident.”