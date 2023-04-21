A new UK-wide emergency alert system designed to help keep the public safe will be tested on Sunday, 23 April.

Emergency alert.

People across Lincolnshire and the rest of the UK will receive a text message at 3pm, alongside a loud alarm sound on their mobile phones.

The message will read: “This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK government service that will warn you if there's a life-threatening emergency nearby.

“In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe. Visit http://ow.ly/Bpxp50NNNTF for more information.

“This is a test. You do not need to take any action.”

The message will appear on 4G and 5G mobile phones along with sound and vibrations for up to ten seconds – this will occur even if a device is on silent.

People will need to click “OK” on their home screen or swipe away from the message to continue using their device normally.

Motorists are advised to ignore the message until it is safe for them to check it.