Support for RAF after night flying keeps caravanners awake and makes dogs bark

Night flying is taking place across the coast and not everyone is happy about it.

The caravanner on Facebook asked, ‘”Why do they start flying these jets over Chapel at 11am at night? Feels like they dropping on caravan. Making dogs bark.”

Immediately people jumped to the RAF’s defence, commenting: “They are doing night time training to protect our country.”

Another comment said: “They are training to protect YOU, me and others. They can’t learn night flying during the day so they do it at night, obviously.”

One person lived on the flight path. “Always happens. They have do do these training sessions daytime/nighttime. We never know when me might need them.”

There was also the theory they are training for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. “It’s been well advertised. They do an amazing job,” the comment said.

And the obvious one: “We live in Bomber County and night flying is necessary.”

According to the RAF, night flying can take place from 30 minutes after sunset to 30 minutes before sunrise.

It is carried out during military operations and to train aircrew, usually from Monday to Thursday.

The good news for people who have been disturbed is they will get a break after tonight’s night flying (Thursday, May 12) until Monday, May 16, until May 19.

Other dates are:

4 July - 7 July 2022

8 August - 11 August 2022

Anyone living locally to Coningsby wishing to register to be notified about flying activity should email [email protected]