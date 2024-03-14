Teen sellers and performers invited to artisan market in Sleaford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Teenage Market is a nationwide initiative which enables young people to put their entrepreneurial skills into practice, by providing them with space to turn their business ideas into innovative products and services.

It is also an opportunity for young performers – including musicians, dancers and entertainers – to showcase their talents and help create a vibrant atmosphere for high street shoppers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers behind Millstream Square’s popular artisan and craft markets in Sleaford have agreed to facilitate at least four new Teenage Market stalls within their events planned for 2024. It means local young people will be able to try out selling their crafts and products or perform alongside the established traders at these Millstream Square markets, bringing their enthusiasm and energy to these already bustling events.

Teen entrepreneurs are set to join the Millstream Artisan Markets. Photo supplied

Anyone aged between 13 and 21 can apply for a stall at the Teenage Market, but anyone aged 16 or under must be accompanied by an adult. The first event will be held on Saturday May 4 from 10am to 3pm at Millstream Square, with traders able to set up from 8.30am on the day.

Getting involved could not be simpler. Create your profile at www.theteenagemarket.co.uk and from there you can apply to take part in each Teenage Market event in Sleaford as it comes up. Once signed up to the platform, you will be notified when new events are listed.

The Teenage Market is being funded for one-year as part of North Kesteven District Council’s Events Programme, receiving £2,775 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. The success of the Teenage Market will then be reviewed to see if it could be continued and even expanded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Landlord of Millstream Square Harriet Baker said: “We are very excited to be partnering with North Kesteven District Council and the Teenage Markets for our event calendar this year. When The Teenage Markets were introduced to us, we instantly loved the idea of encouraging and assisting budding young business owners with a place to grow their ideas and confidence.

“The purpose of our market is to support and promote local business owners, and we are looking forward to seeing what fresh ideas the next generation have, how they present their businesses and what they will bring to the day.”

North Kesteven District Council Economic Development Manager Alan Gray said: “There are so many entrepreneurial-minded and talented young people across Sleaford’s secondary schools and throughout the District, and we look forward to seeing this come to life through these events.

“By enabling young entrepreneurs to trade or perform alongside Millstream Square’s well-established businesses, the events have real potential to help bring in the next generation of traders and business owners. It is incredibly exciting to think that this could be where it all starts for someone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Sleaford Masterplan identifies the need for more opportunities in the town centre for young people. Our hope is that these events will promote creativity and support the next generation to start in business, which in turn helps strengthen high streets and support a vibrant local economy.”

Millstream Square will provide gazebos for The Teenage Market traders at each event, hired out by North Kesteven District Council. The council meanwhile will ensure each stall holder who applies through The Teenage Market platform is covered by the council’s Public Liability Insurance.

After applying to take part, the organisers will be in touch to let applicants know if they have been allocated a free stall or performance slot. Selections for each event will be made together by Millstream Square and the council.

If your application is successful, you’ll receive a letter which will need to be signed to confirm your slot. This will outline the insurance provisions in place and what you can and cannot sell, and for anyone under 16-years-old it must be signed by a parent or guardian. Millstream Square has a non-compete agreement in place and so they also ask that traders at The Teenage Market do not sell anything that mirrors local businesses at Millstream Square; for example, pet food or treats. This will be taken into account during the application process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Any queries on this process can be directed to [email protected]

The Teenage Market is a nationwide initiative which was originally set up by teenage brothers Tom and Joe Barratt in their hometown of Stockport to bring more young people to their town’s local market.

Successfully trailed in Sleaford in 2016 for a short period of time by the Town Team, the events are now delivered across the whole of the UK, supported by the Government’s High Streets Task Force.

Co-creator of The Teenage Market Joe Barratt said: “Having seen the impact that our events have made on the lives of young people, I’m delighted that Sleaford is giving young people a free platform to get their businesses off the ground and showcase their creative talents.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can like The Teenage Market on Facebook to find out more, and follow them on Twitter @teenage_market

For more on the UK Shared Prosperity Fund projects taking place in North Kesteven, see www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/ukspf and sign up for the Council’s Levelling Up e-newsletter at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/stayconnected