Teenage driver, 17, dies in two-car collision near Sleaford
Lincolnshire Police reported today (Friday): “We are saddened to confirm a 17-year-old boy has died in a two-vehicle collision at North Rauceby.”
Officers were called to the incident involving a grey Audi and a black Ford Fiesta on Newark Road at 9.41pm on Thursday, June 20.
The occupants of the Audi sustained minimal injuries, according to a Lincolnshire Police spokesman.
However, those in the second vehicle were taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham where the 17-year-old – who was driving – sadly died.
The spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with their family at this extremely difficult time, and they are being supported by specially trained officers.
“The road was closed, and diversions were put in place which have – as of around 9am today – now been removed.
“We have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision and are now appealing for help from the public.”
They added: “If you were in the area shortly before or after the collision, please get in touch. If you have dash cam footage or any information, no matter how small, it could prove crucial.”
If you want to get in touch, email [email protected] quoting the incident number 495 of Thursday, June 20.