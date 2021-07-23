Teenage motorcyclist is seriously hurt in crash

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was hurt

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened on Fishtoft Road at around 11.17pm yesterday (Thursday).

The rider, a male aged 17, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed after the crash until the early hours of the morning.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this collision, anyone who saw the motorbike prior to the collision, or any who has dashcam footage or CCTV.”