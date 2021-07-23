Teenage motorcyclist is seriously hurt in crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened on Fishtoft Road at around 11.17pm yesterday (Thursday).
The rider, a male aged 17, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The road was closed after the crash until the early hours of the morning.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this collision, anyone who saw the motorbike prior to the collision, or any who has dashcam footage or CCTV.”
Contact police by calling 101, quoting incident 491 of 22nd July or by emailing [email protected] using incident 491 of 22nd July in the subject line.