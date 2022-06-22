Teenagers who tragically died in collision in Hagworthingham are named

Jennifer Woodhouse, 18, from the Alfreton area of Derbyshire, and Lara Meldrum, 19, from the Arnold area of Nottinghamshire, sadly died in a collision at Hagworthingham.

Jennifer Woodhouse, 18, from the Alfreton area of Derbyshire, and Lara Meldrum, 19, from the Arnold area of Nottinghamshire, were involved in the collision just before 7pm on Friday, June 17.

The women were treated for their injuries after the crash involving a black Peugeot and a black Volvo but sadly passed away.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed off into the early hours of Saturday.

Jennifer Woodhouse, 18, from the Alfreton area of Derbyshire, and Lara Meldrum, 19, from the Arnold area of Nottinghamshire, sadly died in a collision at Hagworthingham.

Lincolnshire Police are now appealing for anyone who saw the collision or has dash cam footage to contact them.

If you can help police call 101 quoting incident 402 of 17th June, or email emailing [email protected], putting the incident number in the subject box.