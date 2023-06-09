Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
undefined
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school
Four from the archives for 10 years ago ...Four from the archives for 10 years ago ...
Four from the archives for 10 years ago ...

TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives - Caistor, Louth, Withern and Woodhall Spa

Here are four photos that appeared in our papers 10 years ago – one from the Horncastle News, one from the Louth Leader, one from the Market Rasen Mail and one from the Skegness Standard.
By David Seymour
Published 9th Jun 2023, 15:44 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 17:23 BST

Can you spot a familiar face among the groups?

The cast of The Brain at Caistor Yarborough Academy 10 years ago. Year 11 performing arts students at the academy chose to focus on the brain for their final devised piece of drama in their BTEC acting course. Preparations for the performance included studying medical and historical research, reading accounts of people affected by dementia, and learning about hypnosis and brainwashing.

1. Caistor

The cast of The Brain at Caistor Yarborough Academy 10 years ago. Year 11 performing arts students at the academy chose to focus on the brain for their final devised piece of drama in their BTEC acting course. Preparations for the performance included studying medical and historical research, reading accounts of people affected by dementia, and learning about hypnosis and brainwashing. Photo: Linda Oxley

This group formed part of the Louth Leader's latest Big Night Out feature 10 years ago.

2. Louth

This group formed part of the Louth Leader's latest Big Night Out feature 10 years ago. Photo: Louth Leader

St Margaret’s School, Withern, played host to Alford-based author Hazel Reeves 10 years ago. Hazel had penned a series of stories to inspire and celebrate austistic children.

3. Withern

St Margaret’s School, Withern, played host to Alford-based author Hazel Reeves 10 years ago. Hazel had penned a series of stories to inspire and celebrate austistic children. Photo: John Crossland

Pupils at St Hugh's Primary School, in Woodhall Spa, marked VE Day 10 years ago by getting into period dress and holding a street party.

4. Woodhall Spa

Pupils at St Hugh's Primary School, in Woodhall Spa, marked VE Day 10 years ago by getting into period dress and holding a street party. Photo: John Aron

Page 1 of 1
Related topics:Louth