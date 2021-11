Polenastics Lincolnshire held a successful open day to mark its launch 10 years ago.

Polenastics Lincolnshire was an offshoot of Polenastics Ltd, which opened its first pole dancing for fitness school in Buckinghamshire in 2003.

The club marked its launch with an open day.

Instructor Emma Addison said: “It was a huge success, with polers, old and new coming from near and far to celebrate our passion and share our skills.”