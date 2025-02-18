TEN YEARS AGO: Louth dance students stage annual show

1 . Elite Academy of Dance, Louth, annual show 2015

Some of the 200 students from Lisa Meanwell's Elite Academy of Dance, of Louth, who performed in the dance school's annual show of 2015. The event - dubbed Curtain Call - was held at The Riverhead Theatre, in Louth. A number of different dance genres were performed, including ballet, modern theatre, tap, street dance, cheerleading and acro. Pictured are the pre-juniors and juniors. Photo: Ian Holmes