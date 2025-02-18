TEN YEARS AGO: Louth dance students stage annual show

Each week, we delve into our archives for the Boston Standard, the Horncastle News, the Louth Leader, the Market Rasen Mail, the Skegness Standard and the Sleaford Standard to find photographs from 10 years ago.
1. Elite Academy of Dance, Louth, annual show 2015
Some of the 200 students from Lisa Meanwell's Elite Academy of Dance, of Louth, who performed in the dance school's annual show of 2015. The event - dubbed Curtain Call - was held at The Riverhead Theatre, in Louth. A number of different dance genres were performed, including ballet, modern theatre, tap, street dance, cheerleading and acro. Pictured are the pre-juniors and juniors. Photo: Ian Holmes
2. Elite Academy of Dance, Louth, annual show 2015
The Little Bears class, aged 2-3 years. Photo: Ian Holmes
3. Elite Academy of Dance, Louth, annual show 2015
The Infants, 4-6 years. Photo: Ian Holmes
4. Elite Academy of Dance, Louth, annual show 2015
The senior class. Photo: Ian Holmes