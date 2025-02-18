TEN YEARS AGO: Louth dance students stage annual show

By David Seymour
Published 18th Feb 2025, 11:59 BST
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 12:17 BST

Each week, we delve into our archives for the Boston Standard, the Horncastle News, the Louth Leader, the Market Rasen Mail, the Skegness Standard and the Sleaford Standard to find photographs from 10 years ago.​

Some of the 200 students from Lisa Meanwell's Elite Academy of Dance, of Louth, who performed in the dance school's annual show of 2015. The event - dubbed Curtain Call - was held at The Riverhead Theatre, in Louth. A number of different dance genres were performed, including ballet, modern theatre, tap, street dance, cheerleading and acro. Pictured are the pre-juniors and juniors.

1. Elite Academy of Dance, Louth, annual show 2015

Some of the 200 students from Lisa Meanwell's Elite Academy of Dance, of Louth, who performed in the dance school's annual show of 2015. The event - dubbed Curtain Call - was held at The Riverhead Theatre, in Louth. A number of different dance genres were performed, including ballet, modern theatre, tap, street dance, cheerleading and acro. Pictured are the pre-juniors and juniors. Photo: Ian Holmes

The Little Bears class, aged 2-3 years.

2. Elite Academy of Dance, Louth, annual show 2015

The Little Bears class, aged 2-3 years. Photo: Ian Holmes

The Infants, 4-6 years.

3. Elite Academy of Dance, Louth, annual show 2015

The Infants, 4-6 years. Photo: Ian Holmes

The senior class.

4. Elite Academy of Dance, Louth, annual show 2015

The senior class. Photo: Ian Holmes

Related topics:Louth
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice