TEN YEARS AGO: Louth told to expect UK's biggest Aldi and Guy Martin joins Caistor students

These photographs are taken from our archives for the Louth Leader and Market Rasen Mail.
1. Ten years ago ...
Three photos from the archives for 10 years ago. Scroll down to find the stories behind them ... Photo: National World
2. Louth
The demolition of the old Malt Kiln site, well under way in Newbridge Hill, Louth, where a new Aldi store was set to be built. Ten years ago this week, the supermarket chain confirmed that the branch would be its biggest in the UK. Property director for Aldi stores Mark Taylor (pictured) said: “We are delighted to bring a multi-million investment to the town." Photo: Chloe West
3. Caistor
A scene from Caistor Grammar School's Duke of Edinburgh's Award presentation evening of 2015. Guest of honour Guy Martin – the motorcycle racer and TV presenter – is pictured with Gold Award winners (George Kirkby, Sean Guggiari, Sheehan Quirke, Alex Hibbert, Alice Kaye, Hugh Phipps, Matthew Colley and Benedict Harris) and ... Photo: Linda Oxley
4. Caistor
... and here, with Silver Award winners. That year, the school saw 43 students achieve Bronze in the scheme, with 24 earning Silver and 14 Gold. DoE photos by Linda Oxley Photo: Linda Oxley