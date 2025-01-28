TEN YEARS AGO: Louth told to expect UK's biggest Aldi and Guy Martin joins Caistor students

2 . Louth

The demolition of the old Malt Kiln site, well under way in Newbridge Hill, Louth, where a new Aldi store was set to be built. Ten years ago this week, the supermarket chain confirmed that the branch would be its biggest in the UK. Property director for Aldi stores Mark Taylor (pictured) said: “We are delighted to bring a multi-million investment to the town." Photo: Chloe West