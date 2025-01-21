TEN YEARS AGO: Photos from the archives - Caistor, Wainfleet and Billinghay

They have been chosen from our archives for the Boston Standard, the Horncastle News, the Louth Leader, the Market Rasen Mail, the Skegness Standard and the Sleaford Standard.
1. Caistor
A scene from a seasonal party and disco organised for eight to 13-year-olds that appeared in the Louth Leader 10 years ago this month. The event was held by Caistor Positive Activities, a youth scheme co-funded by Lincolnshire County Council and Caistor Town Council, in the town hall. Photo: Linda Oxley
2. Skegness
The official opening of Lincolnshire’s first footgolf course 10 years ago. Among those to attend the event at The Elms Golf Centre, near Wainfleet, was the mayor of Skegness, councillor George Saxon. Photo: National World
3. Billinghay
Billinghay Primary School playing host to an educational bus run by Branston Potatoes. Since its launch in September 2014, Billy Branston’s Amazing Potato Factory had welcomed more than 3,000 children to learn about potatoes and their journey from farm to fork. Pupils are pictured with (from left) Frankie Salkeld, Anton Dean, mascot Billy Branston and Josine Griffiths. Photo: Andy Hubbert