TEN YEARS AGO: Photos from the archives - Horncastle, Louth and Market Rasen

1 . Horncastle

Here we see celebrations at Harpars Bar, in Horncastle, after it was crowned as the best bar in the area. At the end of 2014, the Horncastle News asked readers to nominate their favourite local watering hole. A shortlist of five nominees was then put to the public vote. The others in the shortlist were: The Blue Bell Inn, in Belchford, The Durham Ox, in Thimbleby, The King’s Head, in Horncastle, and Old Nicks Tavern, in Horncastle Photo: John Aron