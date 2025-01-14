Four photographs from the archives for 10 years ago.Four photographs from the archives for 10 years ago.
TEN YEARS AGO: Photos from the archives - Horncastle, Louth and Market Rasen

By David Seymour
Published 14th Jan 2025, 14:08 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 14:18 BST
Here is our latest selection of photographs from 10 years ago.

They have been chosen from our archives for the Horncastle News, the Louth Leader, and the Market Rasen Mail.

Here we see celebrations at Harpars Bar, in Horncastle, after it was crowned as the best bar in the area. At the end of 2014, the Horncastle News asked readers to nominate their favourite local watering hole. A shortlist of five nominees was then put to the public vote. The others in the shortlist were: The Blue Bell Inn, in Belchford, The Durham Ox, in Thimbleby, The King’s Head, in Horncastle, and Old Nicks Tavern, in Horncastle

Here we see celebrations at Harpars Bar, in Horncastle, after it was crowned as the best bar in the area. At the end of 2014, the Horncastle News asked readers to nominate their favourite local watering hole. A shortlist of five nominees was then put to the public vote. The others in the shortlist were: The Blue Bell Inn, in Belchford, The Durham Ox, in Thimbleby, The King's Head, in Horncastle, and Old Nicks Tavern, in Horncastle Photo: John Aron

The annual Round Louth Walk of 2015 raised more than £800 for good causes. Pictured are organisers Lin Judd and Helen Revell, with little helpers Leonie, Callam and Shauna Hatchman​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

The annual Round Louth Walk of 2015 raised more than £800 for good causes. Pictured are organisers Lin Judd and Helen Revell, with little helpers Leonie, Callam and Shauna Hatchman​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​. Photo: Ian Holmes

Another group from the Round Louth Walk of 2015.

Another group from the Round Louth Walk of 2015. Photo: Ian Holmes

The group from Quest at the Round Louth Walk of 2015.

The group from Quest at the Round Louth Walk of 2015. Photo: Ian Holmes

