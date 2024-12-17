TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Caistor, Skegness and Sleaford

Here are six stories featured in our titles a decade ago – one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard areas.
1. Six from the archives for 10 years ago ...
2. Boston
A package of measures to tackle flooding, including £73m for the Boston Barrier Scheme, had been announced by the Government. The then environment secretary, Liz Truss (pictured earlier that year), said they would ‘bring peace of mind to residents and businesses’. Photo: Mecha Morton
3. Horncastle
Members of Banovallum Gymnastics Club following a successful appearance at the Witham Hill Autumn Invitational. The club had 16 gymnasts taking part in the event, each competing on five pieces of apparatus Photo: John Aron
4. Louth
The junior section of Louth Fencing Club, newly crowned as regional league champions following an impressive medal haul in the fourth and last leg of the competition. Pictured, back row: Abbie Johnson, Emily Goolden, Kate and Jim Harris, Kim deLarge, Paula Webster, and John Stephenson; middle row: Archie Broughton, Robert Kemp, William Lonsdale, Hugo Fry, Luke Johnson; and front row: James Trevor, Sam Blair, Wilf Broughton, Joe Blair, Lottie Fry, and Caitlin Hall. Photo: Ian Holmes