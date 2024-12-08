TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Woodhall Spa, Louth, Caistor, Skegness and Ruskington

Here are six stories featured in our titles a decade ago – one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard areas.
1. Six from the archives for 10 years ago ...
2. Boston
To mark the first anniversary of the December 5 floods of 2013, and the community spirit that came to the fore in the aftermath, Bateman's Brewery, of Wainfleet, was set to release a special brew. Resilience Ale would be on sale at a number of pubs in the town, including The Britannia, pictured here the day after the floods. Photo: David Dawson
3. Woodhall Spa
The phone box in Witham Road, Woodhall Spa, which BT had announced would be scapped after not a single call was made from it in the previous year. The kiosk was one of 40 that BT was axing in East Lindsey due to lack of use. Photo: Google Street View
4. Louth
Members of the Louth Hockey Club ladies 1st team ahead of a match against York University 2nds. The contest would finish 8-2 to Louth. Photo: Ian Holmes