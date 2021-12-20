TEN YEARS AGO: Staff at Sleaford school take on parents in friendly and two Nativity photographs

The Church Lane School staff and parents football teams, with headteacher Helen Fulcher (front centre), who refereed the game.

Pictured above are the teams from a seven-a-side football match held by Church Lane Primary School.

The Sleaford school had recently been given a new set of goal posts by Lend Lease, a maintenance company contracted to Lincolnshire County Council.

To say ‘thank you’, the school invited Lynn Jones, of Lend Lease, to see the equipment in place and to watch staff take on some of the school’s parents in a friendly.

Heckington St Andrew Primary School's Nativity production of 2011.

Ahead of the match, there was a cheerleading display by Year One pupils, led by their teacher Rachel McDermid.

Pictured front centre is headteacher and qualified FA referee Helen Fulcher, who took charge of the game. Fittingly, it finished 2-2.

Pictured next are two primary school Nativity productions.

First, are the cast of The Very Hopeless Camel, as staged by Heckington St Andrew’s Primary School’s Reception and Years One and Two.

Star Gazers by Helpringham Primary School.