TEN YEARS AGO: Three from the archives - Boston, Horncastle/Louth and Tetney

Here are a selection of stories that were featured in our titles in February 2015.
1. Boston
Boston goalkeeper Paul Bastock made his 1,000th league appearance as his St Neots Town side earned a 2-1 victory over Banbury United. “It was one of those days where you kept thinking ‘don’t drop a clanger’,” he said. “You don’t want your 1,000th game to be remembered as the one where you chucked one in, but it was a great day. I’m proper buzzing.” The 44-year-old made his debut between the sticks with Cambridge United, aged 17. He is pictured in 2012, playing for Boston United. Photo: Kit Mallin
2. Horncastle/Louth
Former Prime Minster Sir John Major with the future Louth and Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins. Sir John visited the area in support of Ms Atkins' bid to succeed Sir Peter Tapsell in the upcoming General Election. He said: “Has she got the qualities to win? Undoubtedly. Will she win? Undoubtedly. Will she be a good MP for this constituency? Undoubtedly. Will she go on and have a long and successful career? Undoubtedly." Sir John said he had known Ms Atkins since she was a baby, with her father (Conservative MEP Sir Robert Atkins) being probably his oldest friend. “She was always a clever girl, so I’m not surprised she is in line to become an MP. She’s always had very sound opinions and I think she will be absolutely ideal," he said. Photo: John Aron
3. Tetney
Celebrations at Tetney Primary School, where the National Lottery's Big Lotto Fund had awarded money to re-vamp an outdoor play area. A multi-activity timber adventure trail was set to be installed. Pupils are pictured in front of the old play area with teacher Tom Hawkins and headteacher Helen Carter. Photo: Ian Holmes