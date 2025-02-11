TEN YEARS AGO: Three from the archives - Boston, Horncastle/Louth and Tetney

2 . Horncastle/Louth

Former Prime Minster Sir John Major with the future Louth and Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins. Sir John visited the area in support of Ms Atkins' bid to succeed Sir Peter Tapsell in the upcoming General Election. He said: “Has she got the qualities to win? Undoubtedly. Will she win? Undoubtedly. Will she be a good MP for this constituency? Undoubtedly. Will she go on and have a long and successful career? Undoubtedly." Sir John said he had known Ms Atkins since she was a baby, with her father (Conservative MEP Sir Robert Atkins) being probably his oldest friend. “She was always a clever girl, so I’m not surprised she is in line to become an MP. She’s always had very sound opinions and I think she will be absolutely ideal," he said. Photo: John Aron