TEN YEARS AGO: Two stories from the Sleaford Standard archives

Here are two stories from the Sleaford Standard archives for 10 years ago.
One comes from Cranwell Primary School’s 50th aniversary celebration, while the other shows refurbishment work at Sleaford Leisure Centre.
Cranwell Primary School was celebrating its 50th anniversary 10 years ago. As part of the festivities, pupils staged a play, titled Cranwell 50, about the history of the school. Photo: David Dawson
Progress was being made on the refurbishment of Sleaford Leisure Centre 10 years ago. A survey was sent out to 3,000 North Kesteven households asking what facilities they would like to see in the new-look facility ... Photo: David Dawson
Top of the list was a splash pool, sauna/steam room, a bigger gym, and a new dance studio – all of which were due to be included. Here, we see work under way on the swimming pool. Photo: David Dawscn