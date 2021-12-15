Tesco delivery driver dies in collision with lorry on A17

The collision happened on the A17 at the junction of Cranwell and Rauceby, near Sleaford at around 5.30pm.

A Lincolnshire Police statement said: “We are saddened to confirm that a 58-year-old man has died in a road traffic collision involving a Tesco van and a Renault lorry.

“Despite the best efforts of first responders, the driver of the Tesco van was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been told. The driver of the lorry suffered minor injuries.”

The road was closed at Holdingham Roundabout, as well as Rauceby Lane and College Road junctions, and the Caythorpe turnoff and remained closed until the early hours of the morning while eEmergency services remained on scene into the night to carry out initial enquiries.

The spokesman added: “We would now like to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or saw either vehicle in the moments prior to contact us. We are particularly keen to see any dashcam or CCTV footage which may help with our enquiries.”