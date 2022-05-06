Tests reveal mum was strangled in ‘murder-suicide’ in Sleaford tragedy

Diana Gabaliene, 33, and Deividas Gabalis, 40, who were tragically found dead at their home.

Diana Gabaliene, 33, and Deividas Gabalis, 40, were discovered at premises in George Street just after 4pm on Sunday (May 1) following reports of two people being injured in the property.

Initially police were treating the deaths as ‘unexplained’ but later confirmed that nobody else was being sought in connection with this incident. Family liaison officers have been in contact with the families and flowers have been laid outside the couple’s home..

In the most recent update following the post mortem yesterday (Thursday), Lincolnshire Police said initial results showed Diana Gabaliene died from strangulation and Deividas Gabalis from hanging.

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt, Senior Investigating Officer, Lincolnshire Police, said: “This is a very sad incident, which, following post mortems, we are treating as a murder-suicide.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this enquiry and will prepare a file for the Coroner.

“I’d like to thank the local community for their patience and support while we have carried out our inquiries.

“Both Diana and Deividas lived in the community and we have seen how they will be missed.”

Earlier this week Chief Inspector Vickers reassured the public that the incident was “unprecedented” in Sleaford.

In an interview with the BBC he said: “Sleaford is a safe place to live and this type of incident is unprecedented here.

"The impact has been huge. Both the adults were key members of the community, well known and well-appreciated."

Tributes were also paid to Diana Gabaliene by Sleaford Fight Academy, where she was a member.

The tribute post said: “We are devastated to learn that one of the victims was one of our own.

"She fell in love with the sport and became one of our longest most hard working students.

"Her confidence grew and she became a huge part of the club and even represented the ring last December.

"She leaves us with a huge hole in the heart of this club,”