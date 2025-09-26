'The last piece of the jigsaw' - £4m project at Boston United FC ground set for kick-off

An illustration of the planned South Stand and Sports Hub project at Boston United FC's ground.

A long-awaited, £4m project at Boston United FC’s Jakemans Community Stadium is to begin.

The club has announced that work can start on the South Stand and Sports Hub project, with the funding agreement contributing to the cost now signed.

Pilgrims chairman David Newton, who revealed the news to shareholders at the club’s annual general meeting on Thursday evening, said: “We are grateful for the funding which has been allocated under Labour's Plan for Change – and is being managed via the Boston Partnership Fund.

“We thank everyone who has worked to make this happen.”

Boston Borough Council allocated £1.45m to the project in Central Government funds.

Preliminary works on foundations and drainage will start within the next few weeks, Mr Newton said, with the erection of the main steel frame planned to begin before Christmas.

The stadium – the Pilgrims’ home since 2020 – will remain open during construction works, Mr Newton continued. He asked fans to only attend on matchdays or when they had ‘specific business’ at the stadium and to keep to non-construction areas.

He added: “It has been a long journey, but I am delighted that the last piece of the jigsaw will be in place soon for the benefit of the club, the Community Foundation and the local community.”

Coun Dale Broughton, leader of Boston Borough Council, said: “This is fantastic news for both Boston United and our wider community.

Coun Dale Broughton, leader of Boston Borough Council, said: "This is fantastic news for both Boston United and our wider community.

"The new South Stand and Sports Hub will enhance facilities for supporters, but also provide new opportunities for sport and community use in the years ahead. I look forward to seeing the project begin to take shape in the coming months."