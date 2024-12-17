The Market Rasen Action Group announce winner of their annual Christmas Window Display Competition

By Julie Lambie
Contributor
Published 17th Dec 2024, 12:45 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 12:52 BST
The runner up - Amber and Donna of Style Studio
Market Rasen Action Group (MRAg) are very proud to announce this year's winner and runner-up.

Every year MRAG hold their Christmas Window Competition, where businesses are encouraged to decorate their shop windows. This year we decided to let the public choose their favourites.

The winner is Louise of Garnetts Confectionery and the runnerrunner-up up is Amber of Donna of Style Studio

The group would like to express their thanks to everyone who voted, and most importantly thank you to all the businesses who took part.

