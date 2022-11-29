Theatre in Skegness over the moon to host out of this world installations

The Embassy Theatre is “over the moon” to announce that it will host three renowned installations by the artist Luke Jerram this coming spring.

Gaia, Museum of the Moon and Mars is coming to the Embassy Theatre in Skegness.

Gaia, Museum of the Moon and Mars will be exhibited at the East Coast venue from 10th February to 24th March 2023.

This unique season in Skegness will see all three pieces visiting one venue consecutively for the very first time in the UK. Their six-week stay will see the venue

Advertisement

transformed from a traditional theatre into a space for reflection, observation and education.

Gaia (Earth) will open the season followed by the Museum of the Moon with the Lincolnshire and East Coast debut of Mars concluding the season.

Advertisement

The venue has opportunities for corporate clients, schools, local practitioners, wellbeing services, community groups and inspirational speakers to be part of the

surrounding programme of engaging activities “in Orbit” of the main feature artworks.

Advertisement

Luke Jerram’s multidisciplinary practice involves the creation of sculptures, installations and live arts projects.

Living in the UK but working internationally for 19 years,

Advertisement

Jerram has created a number of extraordinary art projects which have excited and inspired people around the globe. He has a set of different narratives that

make up his practise which are developing in parallel with one another.

Advertisement

The Embassy Theatre, managed by the Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture.is delivering the project thanks to their partners for enabling this project – East Lindsey District Council and Destination Lincolnshire.

Coun Grahame Marsh, Portfolio Holder for Leisure and Culture in East Lindsey said: “This is a fantastic chance for residents, schools, community groups and businesses to

Advertisement

access these amazing art installations for frees.

"This will be the first time in Lincolnshire where people can see Luke Jerram’s creations in succession, including Mars, the only venue on the East coast to secure this opportunity.

Advertisement

"Everyone of any age will be amazed and learn something new when the installations come to Skegness.”

Pollyanne Trapmore-Shaw, Manager of the Embassy Theatre and season creative producer, said: “Luke’s creations are trail blazing in terms of their ability to resonate

Advertisement

with so many people in so many different spaces. In their presence – everyone is equal! I simply had to seize a unique opportunity to bring this in Orbit of our

communities.

Advertisement

“I’m both delighted and extremely grateful to be supported in delivering on this vision and to also demonstrate how flexible, accessible, and beneficial to the area our venue

is - in particular at this time of year.

Advertisement

"More than just a stage, the Magna Vitae Embassy Theatre, supported by stakeholder investment, is entering a new phase where showcasing and creating opportunities through culture, art and entertainment is becoming recognised as the industry of our area and for the future.”

Public admission to view the inspirational works will be bookable online in the New Year and completely free!

Advertisement

Tickets will also be available to attend the programme of events including an evening talk with interactive Q and A for the launch of Mars in Lincolnshire by the artist Luke