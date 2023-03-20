Register
Theme park in Ingoldmells evacuated due to fire on opening weekend

A theme park in Ingoldmells was evacuated on its opening weekend after a fire broke out at a chip shop.

By Chrissie Redford
Published 20th Mar 2023, 09:33 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 09:35 GMT
A fire broke out at a chip shop at Fantasy Island over the weekend.

Three fire crews from Skegness, Wainfleet and Alford were called to Fantasy Island yesterday (Sunday).

The fire broke out inside the eaterie about 1.30pm and according to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue there was damage to the shop’s contents and smoke damage.

An investigation revealed the cause was an ‘electrical fault’.

During the incident a member of the Fantasy Island team was treated by medical professionals.

A statement on Facebook yesterday said no other members of staff, tenants or public were affected.

The statement said: “The fire service responded quickly and have extinguished the fire. They are currently assessing the situation alongside other emergency services.

"Whilst this was the only unit affected we have evacuated our indoor facilities as a precautionary measure, though, they will now remain closed for the rest of the day due to smoke.”

All outdoor rides remained open until the evening.

