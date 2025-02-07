'This has to stop' - Boston and Skegness MP makes call for fairer police funding amid fear of job losses

The MP for Boston and Skegness has decried the formula used to allocate funds to the nation’s police forces, as Lincolnshire Police announces it is considering plans to shed hundreds of roles in order to balance its books.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​On Thursday (January 30), the county’s force released an update on what it described as its ‘financial challenges’.

It said, following a disappointing Government funding settlement, it was now forecasting a budget gap of £14 million for the coming year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As such, it said it was considering plans to cut police officer numbers by about 200 to 1,000, and lose a similar number among staff roles, too.

MP for Boston and Skegness Richard Tice

One thing that has already been decided, though, was to cancel next month’s police officer intake, it said.

Chief constable Paul Gibson said: “We are facing some very difficult decisions and cancelling the next police officer intake is just the first of what is likely to be many to come.”

In response, Reform’s Richard Tice, MP for Boston and Skegness, said: “The continuing unfair funding formula for Lincolnshire police means Boston is short of frontline police, leaving residents and businesses unsafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has to stop. My constituents do not deserve to be the least protected in the country.”

The Home Office says, nationally, the Government is adding an additional billion pounds to bolster the policing system across the country, with Lincolnshire receiving a 5.5 per cent funding increase.

It adds that it will also work closely with forces at a national and regional level to maximise efficiency and innovation.

However, in response, a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “The recent financial settlement for Lincolnshire Police doesn’t deliver an actual increase in funding available to spend on core services because of the financial needs around National Insurance contribution, pay award, and inflationary pressures.

“We have also seen the lowest increase of all the police forces in England so the gap between us and other forces has widened.”