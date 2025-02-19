Thousands turn out for spectacular architectural lightshow in Boston featuring home-grown and international talent (GALLERY)

Boston Brilliance – Festival of Light was staged on Friday and Saturday, February 14 and 15.

It involved dazzling images being projected onto eight parts of the town centre, including Cammacks, Waterstones, Pescod Hall, the Assembly Rooms, Fydell House, and St Botolph’s Church.

Three of the projections were created by Boston College graphic design students.

A fourth involved artwork by pupils from schools in and around the town – Boston Grammar School, Carlton Road Primary School, Gipsey Bridge Academy, Hawthorn Tree School, and St Nicholas CofE Primary Academy.

These were joined by work from a line-up of internationally acclaimed artists – previous bookings among them included both the summer and winter Olympic Games.

Thousands of people attended the event, which also featured interactive exhibitions, live performances, and pop-up arts stalls.

The festival, the first of its kind for the town, was a joint project between Boston College, the South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership (SELCP), which includes Boston Borough Council, and the award-winning Projection Studio.

It was made possible thanks to £100,000 awarded to the college through the Arts Council’s National Lottery Project Grants, as well as contributions from SELCP and local businesses. Organisers gave special thanks to Greenyard Frozen, Ruddocks, and Chattertons for their ‘generous’ support.

SELCP and the borough council contributed funding to the project through their Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) project, which aims to support arts, culture, heritage and creativity in the area.

In addition to graphic design students, the event also involved Boston College catering students, travel and tourism and uniformed public services students, business students, and media students.

Claire Foster, principal and chief executive officer at the college, said: “Boston College has always been at the heart of our communities, but this event has taken that special relationship to a whole new level.”

“Boston Brilliance has been a unique opportunity, giving students the chance to learn from world-renowned projection and sound artists, showcasing their own creative talents and gaining invaluable life skills for the future.”

Interactive experiences included guided tours of Fydell House, a VR experience at Boston Guildhall, and an arts and crafts workshop.

Among those offering live performances were pianist Charlie Hooper-Williams, Theatre Illuminere, Rhubarb Theatre, and Feasible Ferret.

Coun Sarah Sharpe, portfolio holder for culture at Boston Borough Council and representative on the Story Tellers NPO culture board, said: “Boston Brilliance has truly lived up to its name, transforming our town into a vibrant and unforgettable celebration of art, history, and community spirit.

“This festival has not only illuminated our iconic landmarks, but has also shone a light on the incredible creative talent we have here in Boston. The involvement of local students, schools, and internationally renowned artists has made this a unique and inspiring event for all.”

Ross Ashton, from The Projection Studio, said: “It was a pleasure to bring some of the biggest names in the world of projection mapping to Boston, and they created some incredible artworks using the town’s history and architecture as their inspiration.

“I wanted to give local artists, students, and school children the chance to have their work displayed alongside these international names, and the work they produced was outstanding.”

Pictures courtesy of Bernice Bradley Photography, Boston College university level photography student.

1 . Boston Brilliance St Botolph's Bridge, The Stump, and the Assembly Rooms were all involved in the festival. Photo: Bernice Bradley Photography

2 . Boston Brilliance A projection on the front of the Assembly Rooms, in Market Place. Photo: Bernice Bradley Photography

3 . Boston Brilliance Another one of the designs projected onto the Assembly Rooms. Photo: Bernice Bradley Photography

4 . Boston Brilliance Pescod Hall, in the Pescod Square Shopping Centre. Photo: Bernice Bradley Photography